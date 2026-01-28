Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 438,036 shares, an increase of 267.6% from the December 31st total of 119,148 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,705 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 428,705 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA DBB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.57. 401,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,476. The firm has a market cap of $259.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. Invesco DB Base Metals Fund has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBB. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 74.1% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 76,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 32,466 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 131,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

