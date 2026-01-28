Short Interest in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) Rises By 257.4%

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 349,795 shares, a growth of 257.4% from the December 31st total of 97,876 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFEN. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 48.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 16.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of DFEN stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.78. 366,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,921. The company has a market capitalization of $488.72 million, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.80. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a $5.5496 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $22.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th.

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

