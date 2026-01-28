Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Declines By 92.0%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,094 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the December 31st total of 13,651 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,940 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,940 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. 3,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.12. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services operates as a specialized healthcare services company focused on delivering diagnostic imaging solutions to community and rural hospitals across the United States. Through strategic joint ventures and management agreements, the company collaborates with hospital partners to develop and operate outpatient imaging centers that provide advanced modalities while sharing the capital and operating costs. By partnering directly with hospitals, American Shared Hospital Services enables facility owners to offer in-house diagnostic capabilities without the burden of full operational oversight and significant equipment investment.

The company’s service portfolio encompasses a wide range of imaging technologies, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), mammography, ultrasound, bone densitometry (DEXA) and nuclear medicine.

