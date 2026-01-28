Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $83.11, with a volume of 30399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Santander cut shares of Grupo Cibest to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Grupo Cibest from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Cibest from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Grupo Cibest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Cibest currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $55.25.

Get Grupo Cibest alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Cibest

Grupo Cibest Stock Up 0.5%

Institutional Trading of Grupo Cibest

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Cibest by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Grupo Cibest by 6.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,133,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,353,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Cibest in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,920,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 29.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 863,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,895,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares in the last quarter.

About Grupo Cibest

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA (NYSE: CIB) is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia’s product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Cibest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Cibest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.