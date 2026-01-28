VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.48 and last traded at $112.1760, with a volume of 4734083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.02.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.42. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,491.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,025,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,721,000 after buying an additional 1,998,748 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

