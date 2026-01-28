Short Interest in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Declines By 97.5%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,317 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the December 31st total of 92,172 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,960 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,960 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NTSI traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.80. 11,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $471.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 271,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 296,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

