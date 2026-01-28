F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

F.N.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. 1,386,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,390. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Insider Activity

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. F.N.B. had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $457.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $265,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 279,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,532.61. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Dutey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,936 shares in the company, valued at $836,428. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $1,444,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.3% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 74,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 155.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $3,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.



F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company’s main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

Featured Articles

