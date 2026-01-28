F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
F.N.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
F.N.B. Stock Performance
FNB traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. 1,386,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,390. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.
Insider Activity
In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $265,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 279,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,532.61. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Dutey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,936 shares in the company, valued at $836,428. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of F.N.B.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $1,444,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.3% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 74,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 155.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $3,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.
The company’s main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.
