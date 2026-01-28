CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$114.47 and last traded at C$114.93, with a volume of 391253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$119.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CGI from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of CGI from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$146.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$165.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$140.00 target price on CGI and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$159.90.

CGI Trading Down 3.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$125.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$127.70.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$2.12 EPS for the quarter. CGI had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 11.51%.The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 8.3679245 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This is an increase from CGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. CGI’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results.

