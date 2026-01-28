GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.19 and last traded at $57.6150, with a volume of 796473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GXO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd C. Cooper purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $303,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,923.60. This represents a 148.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,964.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

