Non-Playable Coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $66.44 Million (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Non-Playable Coin has a total market cap of $66.44 million and $4.82 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,166.37 or 0.99030528 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88,748.55 or 0.99468544 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Non-Playable Coin

Non-Playable Coin’s launch date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.npc.com. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,537,468,097.72469204 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.00821885 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $4,178,543.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Playable Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

