ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,407.00.

Shares of ASML traded down $15.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,438.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,863. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,152.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $972.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ASML has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,493.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 153.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

