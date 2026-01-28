Grin (GRIN) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $22.34 thousand worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,044.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $597.10 or 0.00663160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.26 or 0.00527840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.83 or 0.00427407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00077412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00012826 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 221,397,180 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

