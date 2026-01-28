Kusama (KSM) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $6.80 or 0.00007553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $120.27 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 17,685,399 coins and its circulating supply is 17,685,205 coins. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is guide.kusama.network/docs/community.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

