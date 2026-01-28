Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Shares Purchased by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 903,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 8.2% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $43,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 476.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.