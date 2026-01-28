Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Shares Purchased by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 903,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 8.2% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $43,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 476.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
