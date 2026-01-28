Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases 7,143 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 3.5% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $124,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 162.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Mizuho upgraded McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $358.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.88.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $795,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,760. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 45,142 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,169 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $313.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.22. The stock has a market cap of $223.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $283.47 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

