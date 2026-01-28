Ontology (ONT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $56.17 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $56.17 million and $10.27 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.32 or 0.03367770 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00013521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00005383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,064,523 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

