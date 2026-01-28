Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,763 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $129,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 433.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 155.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $470,597.40. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $238,746.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,815.60. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,675 shares of company stock worth $4,388,825. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 20.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.66.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

