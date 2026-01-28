Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 42,000 Proto Labs, Inc. $PRLB

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 7,380.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 363.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 477.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 80.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 183.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 3,048 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $152,918.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,812.66. This trade represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $135.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Proto Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.380 EPS. Analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

