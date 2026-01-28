Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.06 and last traded at $108.8810, with a volume of 174422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a report on Friday, December 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca Cola Femsa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca Cola Femsa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Up 2.9%

Coca Cola Femsa Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $177.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.9979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 482.5% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca?Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca?Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca?Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company’s product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

