SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.4350, with a volume of 3855009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SK Telecom currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 27,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 122,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) is South Korea’s largest wireless carrier, offering a comprehensive range of mobile telecommunications services. The company operates 5G, 4G LTE and IoT networks, providing voice, data and messaging solutions to consumers and businesses. Beyond traditional wireless services, SK Telecom delivers fixed-line broadband, digital content platforms, cloud computing and cybersecurity offerings designed to support enterprise digital transformation and the growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

Established in 1984 as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Services, SK Telecom pioneered cellular service commercialization in South Korea and has continually expanded into new technology areas.

