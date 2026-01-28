Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Argus upgraded Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qorvo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

QRVO opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $106.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. Qorvo had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,689,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,994,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $2,758,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

