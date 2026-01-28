Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $6.63 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Stock Up 2.6%

FDX stock opened at $312.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $318.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.54.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.