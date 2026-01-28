Brokerages Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Target Price at $73.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.6667.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

In other news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 49,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $3,123,503.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 474,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,971,443.88. This represents a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $8,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,971,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,420,906.75. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 510,836 shares of company stock valued at $33,603,060 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2,186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -836.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $76.76.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

