Alpha Finance Lab Price Hits $0.0058 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $319.55 thousand worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00000989 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

