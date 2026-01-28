Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Wrapped THETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped THETA has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Wrapped THETA has a market capitalization of $120.58 thousand and $27.90 million worth of Wrapped THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped THETA

Wrapped THETA’s total supply is 446,727 tokens. Wrapped THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped THETA is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped THETA’s official Twitter account is @theta_network.

Wrapped THETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Theta Network platform. Wrapped THETA has a current supply of 446,726.7928. The last known price of Wrapped THETA is 0.27555435 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

