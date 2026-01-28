CashBackPro Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $1.78 thousand worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00001707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00011158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,482 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,482.517517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.01570054 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $356.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.