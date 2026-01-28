EOS Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $173.48 Thousand (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, EOS has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $177.50 million and $173.48 thousand worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000619 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000197 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,275,453 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

