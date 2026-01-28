Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and traded as high as $60.81. Arkema shares last traded at $60.4616, with a volume of 3,563 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARKAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Arkema Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Arkema had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Arkema SA will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total’s chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema’s operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

