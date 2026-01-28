Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and traded as high as $8.75. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 15,939 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 191.25% and a net margin of 79.29%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a $0.0329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 184.00%.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 81.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) is a Delaware statutory trust that holds royalty interests in a portfolio of onshore oil and natural gas properties. The trust was established in June 2005 through a contribution of assets by Chesapeake Energy Corporation. It earns revenue by collecting overriding royalty and net profit interests carved out of producing leases and then distributing those receipts to its unitholders on a quarterly basis.

The underlying assets of the trust consist primarily of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves located in several Texas counties, including Erath, Stephens, Comanche and Palo Pinto.

