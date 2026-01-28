Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 63,717 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,717 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 121.9% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 703,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $787,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2027 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.