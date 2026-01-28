Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,215 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 39.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.0%

GTLS opened at $207.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.53. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.60 and a 1-year high of $216.44.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.24). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

