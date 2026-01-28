Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,605 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.61% of Establishment Labs worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $16,204,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,669,000. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its position in Establishment Labs by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,777,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $9,050,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 43.45%.The company had revenue of $53.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Establishment Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

Establishment Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company’s proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company’s flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

