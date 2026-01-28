Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, insider Yanbing Li sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,064,999.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 199,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,623,888.40. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $988,629.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 340,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,550,147.89. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,071,709 shares of company stock valued at $192,590,597 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Datadog from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Thirty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.92.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.42 and a 200-day moving average of $145.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

