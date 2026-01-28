OneAscent Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,994 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,664,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 50,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 766,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,042,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $320.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.40 and a twelve month high of $321.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

