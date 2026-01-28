Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $571,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $75.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.