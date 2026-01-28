Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Baxter International from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baxter International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

NYSE BAX opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Baxter International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.570 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -6.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 169.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company’s primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter’s offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

