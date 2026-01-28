Critical Survey: OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) & Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) and OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Latham Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Latham Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and OneConstruction Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group -2.07% -2.80% -1.34% OneConstruction Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $508.52 million 1.55 -$17.86 million ($0.10) -67.60 OneConstruction Group $52.23 million 1.17 $900,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Latham Group and OneConstruction Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OneConstruction Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Latham Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Latham Group and OneConstruction Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 2 1 0 0 1.33 OneConstruction Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Latham Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.19, suggesting a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than OneConstruction Group.

Summary

Latham Group beats OneConstruction Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About OneConstruction Group

OneConstruction Group is a structural steelwork contractor principally in Hong Kong. The Company, through its subsidiaries, specializes in the procurement and installation of structural steel for a diverse range of construction projects, serving both public and private sector clients. OneConstruction Group is based in NEW YORK.

