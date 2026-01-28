goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EHMEF shares. Scotiabank upgraded goeasy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Securities cut shares of goeasy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd.
goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian alternative financial services provider that specializes in serving non-prime and near-prime consumers. Through its two primary operating divisions—easyhome and easyfinancial—the company offers lease-to-own solutions for household furnishings and electronic goods, as well as unsecured, fixed-term installment loans and lines of credit. These services are designed to provide accessible credit options to individuals who may not qualify for traditional banking products.
The easyhome division operates a network of retail locations across Canada, where customers can lease furniture, appliances and electronics with the option to own products outright at the end of the term.
