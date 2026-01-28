Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $366,930.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 276,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,923,630.04. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $335,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $737,097.40. This represents a 31.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

