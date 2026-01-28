Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 27.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $506.29 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.00 and a 52-week high of $527.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $480.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.90. The stock has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $445.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $431.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.75.

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

