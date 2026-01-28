Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,602 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of BellRing Brands worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 42,666 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $278,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,187.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 21.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings event — BellRing is expected to report soon and previews suggest results may weaken, making the print and management commentary the key near?term catalyst for the stock. Earnings timing

Upcoming earnings event — BellRing is expected to report soon and previews suggest results may weaken, making the print and management commentary the key near?term catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms have filed or announced investigations and class actions alleging securities law violations tied to BellRing’s prior earnings shocks (Q2 and Q3 2025), increasing legal risk, potential costs, and management distraction. Representative filing/notice. Hagens Berman class action

In other news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $122,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,335.16. This represents a 6.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRBR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Shares of BRBR opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high?protein, better?for?you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin?off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health?conscious consumers through a portfolio of well?known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready?to?drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

