Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,963 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $97.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $828,696.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 289,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,267,488.52. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $756,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 266,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,233,356.22. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 220,666 shares of company stock valued at $20,728,673 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price target on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.53.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

