Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,807 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $234.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.06.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $241.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $247.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real?world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real?world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

