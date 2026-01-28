City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

CHCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of City in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of City from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $243,411.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,359 shares in the company, valued at $6,077,324.12. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of City by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in City by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in City by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of City in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHCO opened at $120.65 on Wednesday. City has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $133.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.11). City had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that City will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) is a bank holding company headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, the company offers a full range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its operations emphasize community-oriented banking, combining local decision-making with access to digital banking platforms.

The company’s product portfolio includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions ranging from personal loans and mortgages to commercial real estate and equipment financing.

