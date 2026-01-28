Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

Several analysts have commented on ARE shares. ATB Capital cut shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Aecon Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Desjardins lowered Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$34.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 248.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.86. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$15.21 and a 52 week high of C$35.10.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. Aecon Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.3793321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects. Aecon generates the majority of its revenue from the Construction segment.

