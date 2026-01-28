Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRNNF. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, November 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, November 14th.

About Hydro One

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.44. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Hydro One Ltd. is a Canadian electricity transmission and distribution utility headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company operates the largest high-voltage transmission network in the province, delivering power from generating stations to local distributors, municipalities and major industrial customers. In addition to its transmission business, Hydro One provides distribution services to a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial end users, maintaining poles, wires and related infrastructure that connect approximately 1.4 million customers across urban and rural communities.

Tracing its origins to the Ontario Hydro Electric Power Commission established in 1906, Hydro One emerged in its current form following the restructuring of Ontario’s vertically integrated power authority in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

