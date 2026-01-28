Head to Head Contrast: Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) versus Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Martin Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Euroseas pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Martin Midstream Partners pays out -3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Euroseas pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Euroseas has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Euroseas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and Euroseas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Midstream Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Euroseas 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Euroseas has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.41%. Given Euroseas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Martin Midstream Partners.

This table compares Martin Midstream Partners and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Midstream Partners -2.91% N/A -3.79% Euroseas 54.01% 27.56% 16.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Martin Midstream Partners and Euroseas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Midstream Partners $707.62 million 0.15 -$5.21 million ($0.52) -5.38 Euroseas $212.90 million 1.83 $112.78 million $17.32 3.21

Euroseas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Martin Midstream Partners. Martin Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euroseas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.9% of Euroseas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Martin Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euroseas has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Euroseas beats Martin Midstream Partners on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Martin Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates various marine shore-based terminal facilities and specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. This segment also offers land rental services to oil and gas companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels. Its Transportation segment operates various trucks and tank trailers; and inland marine tank barges, inland push boats, and articulated offshore tug and barge unit to transport petroleum products and by-products, petrochemicals, and chemicals. The company's Sulfur Services segment processes molten sulfur into prilled or pelletized sulfur, which is used in the production of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. Its Specialty Products segment stores, distributes, and transports natural gas liquids for wholesale deliveries to refineries, industrial natural gas liquid users, and propane retailers. Martin Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Kilgore, Texas.

About Euroseas

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.