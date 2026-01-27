Eric Sprott Purchases 100,000 Shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eric Sprott purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 36,553,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,223,051.84. This represents a 0.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eric Sprott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 14th, Eric Sprott purchased 200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,642,000.00.

On Friday, January 9th, Eric Sprott bought 25,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $676,250.00.

On Thursday, January 8th, Eric Sprott acquired 100,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $2,608,000.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Eric Sprott acquired 400,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $9,080,000.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Eric Sprott bought 200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,986,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Eric Sprott purchased 100,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $2,479,000.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Eric Sprott bought 150,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $2,446,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Eric Sprott bought 220,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,212,000.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Eric Sprott bought 200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $2,604,000.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Eric Sprott acquired 40,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC traded up $5.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.85. 7,377,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,810,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 18.87 and a current ratio of 19.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 2.64.

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 166.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 20.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

HYMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

