Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,431 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the December 31st total of 20,165 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,513 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 92,513 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AUROW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,176. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company focused on developing self-driving systems for the transportation industry. Founded in 2017 by Chris Urmson, Sterling Anderson and Drew Bagnell, Aurora builds software, hardware and sensor integrations designed to enable commercial vehicles and passenger cars to operate autonomously. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company aims to advance road safety and efficiency through its proprietary autonomy platform.

The core offering from Aurora is the Aurora Driver, a modular autonomous driving system that combines lidar, radar, cameras and computing hardware with machine learning software.

