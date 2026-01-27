Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,238 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the December 31st total of 230,074 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,380 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,380 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Anghami Stock Up 1.1%

ANGH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,790. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. Anghami has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Anghami in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Anghami

Anghami is a leading digital entertainment company that operates a music streaming platform tailored to audiences in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Headquartered in Beirut, Lebanon, the company provides both an ad-supported free tier and a premium subscription service that unlocks features such as offline listening, high-quality audio, and ad-free playback. Through partnerships with major international and regional record labels, Anghami offers a catalog that blends Arabic content with global hits, positioning itself as a cultural bridge for music fans across diverse markets.

The company was founded in 2012 by Eddy Maroun and Elie Habib, who recognized a gap in the digital music landscape of the Arab world.

